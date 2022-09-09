Tata Tiago EV to make its debut in September 2022

- Will be the most affordable EV by Tata Motors

- To be positioned below Tigor EV

Tata Motors has officially announced its plans to expand its EV portfolio with the addition of a new electric car in the form of the Tiago EV. Likely to be unveiled later this month, the Tiago EV will be the third electric vehicle in the Indian carmaker’s line-up joining its siblings, Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

To jog your memory, Tata Motors showcased the Tiago EV concept back in 2017 at the CENEX Low Carbon Vehicle event at the UK. However, the electric hatchback that will be introduced in the coming weeks will be a different model altogether. It is expected to source is powertrain from the outgoing Tigor EV.

Currently, the Ziptron-powered Tigor electric sedan sources its power from a 26kWh battery pack and has a tuned output of 74bhp and 170Nm of torque and a claimed range of 306km. Concurrently, Tata Motors also retails a fleet version of the sedan known as the X-Pres-T EV. It’s the budget version of the Tata Tigor EV and is fueled by a 21.5kWh battery that feeds the electric motors to produce 40bhp and 105Nm of torque.

While the technical specifications of the Tiago EV are still under wraps, it could be offered with the same battery pack as the Tigor EV with similar power output. We expect more details to come to light in the near future. Tata Motors has also confirmed that in the coming years, the brand will launch 10 new EVs across different product segments, body styles, and affordability levels.

Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88 per cent. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand.”