Mahindra XUV400 unveiled: Five important dates to remember

The Mahindra XUV400 is the brand’s first all-electric SUV that is set to be introduced early next year. The model will also be followed by the BE and XUV.e range of electric vehicles in the near future. What are all the dates that you need to keep in mind if you are a prospective customer of the XUV400? Let’s find out.

Unveil date

Mahindra unveiled the XUV400 in India on 8 September, 2022. At the same time, the carmaker announced a slew of timelines including the end of the embargo for media reviews, booking, and showcase at showrooms, launch date, and delivery timelines.

The EV SUV is powered by a 39.4kwh battery pack producing 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 456 km on a single charge. Charging options include a 50kW DC fast charger, a 7.2kW/32A charger, and a 3.3kW/16A charger. The former is the fastest charging option for the model, which enables juicing up the battery from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

Timeline for end of Embargo

As we type this article, our colleagues are currently driving and experiencing the XUV400 at the brand’s testing grounds in Chennai. Our opinions though are under embargo, which will be lifted at 4.00 pm on 11 September.

Bookings and arrival at showrooms

Bookings of the new Mahindra XUV400 will commence in mid-December, which is also when the car is said to begin arriving at local dealerships across the country. The model, once launched, will rival the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV Max.

Launch date

Mahindra has revealed that the 2023 XUV400 will be launched in January next year. The model is expected to be priced between Rs 17-22 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra is likely to announce the exact launch date in the near future.

Deliveries

Mahindra has also confirmed that deliveries of the upcoming XUV400 will begin towards the end of January 2023. The finer details of the model, including the variant line-up, could be announced in the coming weeks.