CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra XUV400 unveiled: Five important dates to remember

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    354 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 unveiled: Five important dates to remember

    The Mahindra XUV400 is the brand’s first all-electric SUV that is set to be introduced early next year. The model will also be followed by the BE and XUV.e range of electric vehicles in the near future. What are all the dates that you need to keep in mind if you are a prospective customer of the XUV400? Let’s find out.

    Unveil date

    Mahindra unveiled the XUV400 in India on 8 September, 2022. At the same time, the carmaker announced a slew of timelines including the end of the embargo for media reviews, booking, and showcase at showrooms, launch date, and delivery timelines. 

    The EV SUV is powered by a 39.4kwh battery pack producing 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 456 km on a single charge. Charging options include a 50kW DC fast charger, a 7.2kW/32A charger, and a 3.3kW/16A charger. The former is the fastest charging option for the model, which enables juicing up the battery from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

    Timeline for end of Embargo

    As we type this article, our colleagues are currently driving and experiencing the XUV400 at the brand’s testing grounds in Chennai. Our opinions though are under embargo, which will be lifted at 4.00 pm on 11 September.

    Bookings and arrival at showrooms

    Bookings of the new Mahindra XUV400 will commence in mid-December, which is also when the car is said to begin arriving at local dealerships across the country. The model, once launched, will rival the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV Max.

    Launch date                                             

    Mahindra has revealed that the 2023 XUV400 will be launched in January next year. The model is expected to be priced between Rs 17-22 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra is likely to announce the exact launch date in the near future.

    Deliveries

    Mahindra has also confirmed that deliveries of the upcoming XUV400 will begin towards the end of January 2023. The finer details of the model, including the variant line-up, could be announced in the coming weeks.

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Mahindra XUV400 to be offered in five colours; deliveries to begin in January 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV400 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV400 unveiled: Five important dates to remember