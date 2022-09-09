New Mahindra XUV400 to be offered in five colours; deliveries to begin in January 2023

- The Mahindra XUV400 EV was unveiled earlier this week

- Prices of the model will be announced in January next year

Earlier this week, Mahindra pulled the covers off the XUV400 EV SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2023. Deliveries of the first electric SUV offering from the brand will commence by the end of January next year.

The 2023 Mahindra XUV400 will be available in five colours including Arctic Blue, Everest White, Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, and Infinity Blue with the optional Satin Copper roof. The model gets a host of cosmetic updates over its ICE sibling, the XUV300. Our first look review of the new XUV400 is now live on our website.

Propelling the Mahindra XUV400 will be a 39.4kWh battery pack that generates 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. This motor, which can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 8.3 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 456 km on a single charge.