    Kia India surpasses the 1.50 lakh units export milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    308 Views
    Kia India surpasses the 1.50 lakh units export milestone

    - Kia has shipped 150,395 units to 95 countries to date

    - The carmaker has achieved this milestone in a period of three years

    Kia India has crossed 1.50 lakh units export milestone in the country three years after the company commenced production in the country. The brand has shipped 150,395 units, including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, to 95 countries to date. 

    In terms of numbers, the Kia Seltos contributed to 72 per cent of the overall exports, followed by the Sonet, and the Carens. The company shipped 54,153 units in the first eight months of 2022, while it dispatched 8,174 units in August 2022, recording its highest ever monthly exports. Kia India has exported cars to the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico, and Asia Pacific.

    Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “India is a strategically important market for Kia globally and has the potential of becoming a strong sales, production, and R&D hub. Our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant is one of the most critical export hubs in the Kia network and since the inception of our operations here, we have focused on providing quality products not just within the country but also overseas. UVs are increasingly becoming popular across the world, and we are elated that our made-in-India UVs have received a great response even in international markets. This is a true testament of India’s manufacturing prowess and highlights our capability of producing the finest products that meet the unmet needs of customers across the world.”

