Kia Seltos waiting period stretches up to 28 weeks in India

- Petrol variants have the lowest delivery time of up to three weeks

- The GTX Plus trim commands the highest waiting period of 27 to 28 weeks

Kia Seltos is among the top-selling SUVs in the Indian market, drawing in a good sales volume every month. Due to the overwhelming response and high demand for this mid-size SUV among customers, it attracts a high waiting period. To further elaborate on that, we have listed below the variant-wise waiting period of Kia Seltos in India.

First, all the petrol variants, including manual, iMT, and automatic transmissions have the lowest waiting period of two to three weeks. On the other hand, customers planning to book the diesel variants with any transmission option will have to wait for 11 to 12 weeks to take the delivery of their vehicle. However, the highest waiting period is on the GTX Plus trim in diesel guise, as it demands a waiting time of 27 to 28 weeks from the day of booking.

The Seltos GTX Plus variant costs Rs. 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine. This engine is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with a power output of 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Notably, the abovementioned waiting period may vary depending on the location, variant, dealership, and other factors. We suggest contacting the nearest Kia-authorised dealership to get more information.

In other news, Kia Seltos finished on the number three spot in the highest-selling mid-size SUV list with a record sale of 8,012 units in February 2023.