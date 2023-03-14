Kia Sonet waiting period extends to 12 weeks

- Diesel variants have the highest waiting period

- Soon to get BS6 2.0 engine

Launched back in 2020, the Kia Sonet has been one of the best-selling compact SUVs in India. The manufacturer sold 9,836 units of the Sonet in February 2023 and also made its way to the top five sub-four-metre SUV sales list. With its increasing demand and overwhelming response from buyers, the SUV now attracts a high waiting period in the country. Read below to find out the variant-wise waiting period of the Kia Sonet in India.

Currently, all diesel variants, be it with manual or automatic transmissions, have the highest waiting period of up to 12 weeks. The automatic transmission versions of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines too attract a similar wait time. Moreover, the iMT and petrol manual variants have the least waiting period of seven to eight weeks.

The Kia Sonet is powered by three powertrains. There’s a 1.2-litre naturally aspired petrol engine producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Then, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT makes 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. It also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine belting out 112bhp and 250Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Kia has also been working on an update for the Seltos and Sonet. We expect the manufacturer to launch the facelifted versions of these models by the end of this calendar year.