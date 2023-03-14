CarWale
    AD

    Kia Sonet waiting period extends to 12 weeks

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    187 Views
    Kia Sonet waiting period extends to 12 weeks

    - Diesel variants have the highest waiting period 

    - Soon to get BS6 2.0 engine 

    Launched back in 2020, the Kia Sonet has been one of the best-selling compact SUVs in India. The manufacturer sold 9,836 units of the Sonet in February 2023 and also made its way to the top five sub-four-metre SUV sales list. With its increasing demand and overwhelming response from buyers, the SUV now attracts a high waiting period in the country. Read below to find out the variant-wise waiting period of the Kia Sonet in India. 

    Currently, all diesel variants, be it with manual or automatic transmissions, have the highest waiting period of up to 12 weeks. The automatic transmission versions of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines too attract a similar wait time. Moreover, the iMT and petrol manual variants have the least waiting period of seven to eight weeks. 

    Kia Sonet Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia Sonet is powered by three powertrains. There’s a 1.2-litre naturally aspired petrol engine producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Then, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT makes 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. It also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine belting out 112bhp and 250Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Kia has also been working on an update for the Seltos and Sonet. We expect the manufacturer to launch the facelifted versions of these models by the end of this calendar year. 

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Verna safety features revealed; ADAS confirmed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 9.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.00 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet waiting period extends to 12 weeks