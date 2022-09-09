CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder top-four variant prices revealed

    Nikhil Puthran

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder top-four variant prices revealed

    - Prices announced for eDrive 2WD Hybrid option in V, G, and S variants and 2WD Neo Drive V variant

    - Prices for the remaining variants to be announced shortly

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota has announced the prices for the top four variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Back in July, Toyota had commenced bookings for the SUV against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The vehicle will be available in four variant options – E, S, G, and V. The SUV will be available in two powertrains – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric. This time around, the company has revealed the prices for the top-four variants, which are priced between Rs 15.11 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Mechanically, the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System). This engine gets an e-drive transmission. The petrol engine produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. Combined, the strong-hybrid version produces 114bhp. Some unique highlights of the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version include the ability to run on pure EV mode, deliver higher fuel efficiency, low emission levels, no external charging needed, and responsive power and quieter drive. 

    On the other hand, the Neo Drive version is powered by Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology which generates 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine will be offered in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. Interestingly, this engine is exclusively offered with an all-wheel-drive option.

    The ex-showroom variant-wise prices for the top four variants are as follows –

    S eDrive 2WD Hybrid – Rs 15.11 lakh

    V AT 2WD Neo Drive – Rs 17.09 lakh

    G eDrive 2WD Hybrid – Rs 17.49 lakh

    V eDrive 2WD Hybrid – Rs 18.99 lakh 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
