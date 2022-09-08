CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 unveiled – Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra XUV400 unveiled – Top feature highlights

    The new Mahindra XUV400 has been unveiled in India. The prices for the upcoming electric SUV will be announced in January 2023, while the deliveries are expected to begin later in the same month. The vehicle will be available in five colours: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Infinity Blue with a dual-tone roof option in Satin Copper finish. 

    Mechanically, the electric motor in the Mahindra XUV400 will be powered by a 39.4kW battery pack with Li-ion cells. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 8.3 seconds. Further, the vehicle will offer a top speed of 150kmph. In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 1,821mm in width, 4,200mm in length, and a wheelbase of 2,600mm. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights in the XUV400 electric SUV –

    - Segment-first single pedal drive mode – ‘Lively mode’

    - ARAI certified driving of 456kms on a full charge 

    - Equipped with BlueSense Plus mobile app with over 60 connectivity features

    - 50kW DC fast charger – 80 per cent charge in 50 minutes 

    - 7.2 kW/32A outlet – Six hours and 30 minutes for a full charge 

    - 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket – 13 hours for a full charge 

    - High gloss alloy wheels with diamond-cut high-contrast surface

    - Boot space of 378 litres, which can be extended to 

    Post launch, the vehicle will be first offered across 16 cities: Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi.

    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV unveiled; India launch in January 2023

