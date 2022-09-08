CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV unveiled in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,284 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV unveiled in India

    - The XUV400 is a part of Mahindra’s plans to launch nine new models by 2026

    - Deliveries of the EV SUV will begin by end of January 2023

    Mahindra has officially pulled the covers off the XUV400 EV ahead of its launch which is slated to take place in the coming months. The XUV400 electric SUV marks the carmaker’s debut in the EV segment in the country.

    In terms of design, the Mahindra XUV400 gets a dual-tone paint job featuring a blue body colour and a grey roof, a closed grille with X-shaped inserts, the signature Twin Peaks logo, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, an EV charging outlet on the front left fender, new front and rear bumpers with silver accents, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars and roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and LED tail lights.

    In terms of dimensions, the Mahindra XUV400, which measures 4.2 metres, is longer than its ICE sibling, the XUV300. Propelling the model is a 39.4kWh battery pack. It takes 50 minutes to complete 80 per cent charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. However, when the vehicle is charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for zero to 100 per cent charge, and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket. The model is claimed to return a range of 456km on a single charge.

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW 135i facelift prototype suggests significant changes for the sporty model

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV400 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 36.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV unveiled in India