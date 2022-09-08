Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV unveiled in India

- The XUV400 is a part of Mahindra’s plans to launch nine new models by 2026

- Deliveries of the EV SUV will begin by end of January 2023

Mahindra has officially pulled the covers off the XUV400 EV ahead of its launch which is slated to take place in the coming months. The XUV400 electric SUV marks the carmaker’s debut in the EV segment in the country.

In terms of design, the Mahindra XUV400 gets a dual-tone paint job featuring a blue body colour and a grey roof, a closed grille with X-shaped inserts, the signature Twin Peaks logo, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, an EV charging outlet on the front left fender, new front and rear bumpers with silver accents, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars and roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and LED tail lights.

In terms of dimensions, the Mahindra XUV400, which measures 4.2 metres, is longer than its ICE sibling, the XUV300. Propelling the model is a 39.4kWh battery pack. It takes 50 minutes to complete 80 per cent charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. However, when the vehicle is charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for zero to 100 per cent charge, and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket. The model is claimed to return a range of 456km on a single charge.