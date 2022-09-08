CarWale
    BMW 135i facelift prototype suggests significant changes for the sporty model

    Sagar Bhanushali

    BMW 135i facelift prototype suggests significant changes for the sporty model

    - More power for the range-topping 135 version is a possibility.  

    - A plug-in hybrid powertrain could also be added next year to the 1-Series line-up. 

    BMW is out testing an updated version of its 1 Series hatchback, the current generation of which has been around since 2019. The updated 1 Series should arrive sometime next year, and changes to the car should feature a similarly updated version of the related 2-Series Coupe, Cabrio and Gran Coupe. The updated 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model.  

    This particular prototype is an updated 135i, and it hides under heavy camouflage, suggesting some significant changes are planned. The internals of the headlights are a new design, and there also appears to be a new grille. The front fascia is also a new design and looks to feature a more horizontal theme. At the rear, it appears that the pattern in the taillights will be new, and the fascia will take on a cleaner design. It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrain range. 

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

    More power is possible, especially for the range-topping M135i xDrive seen here in spy shots from Germany. The car is currently powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 which is good for 306bhp. A plug-in hybrid powertrain may also be added to the line-up since there are no plans for an electric 1 Series hatchback just yet.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Image
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    ₹ 41.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
