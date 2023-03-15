CarWale
    AD

    Kia Sonet diesel variants get iMT gearbox; prices hiked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    649 Views
    Kia Sonet diesel variants get iMT gearbox; prices hiked

    - Diesel variants get iMT transmission

    - Prices hiked by Rs. 50,000

    Kia India has revised the Sonet’s line-up by introducing a new gearbox for the diesel variants. The six-speed manual transmission has been swapped for an iMT unit across the diesel range. Simultaneously, the brand has also hiked the prices of all variants by up to Rs. 50,000. 

    Kia Sonet Diesel gets new gearbox

    The Kia Sonet is offered with three powertrains - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Out of these, the six-speed manual gearbox for the diesel engine has been discarded and is now paired with a six-speed iMT gearbox. The automated transmission continues to be the same six-speed torque converter unit. 

    Kia Sonet Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Meanwhile, there are no changes to the 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre petrol mills. The former is paired with a five-speed manual and the latter with an iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. While Kia is yet to update its website, we expect all these powertrains to have been made BS6 Phase 2 and E20 fuel-compliant.

    Sonet new prices

    Kia Sonet Right Rear Three Quarter

    The prices of the Sonet have been revised and all diesel variants get a uniform price increase of Rs. 50,000. As a result, the Kia Sonet Diesel ranges between Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    As for the 1.2-litre petrol trim, it is available in the HTE, HTK, and HTK+ variants which are now expensive by up to Rs. 25,000. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol versions are costlier by Rs. 25,000. However, the price hike for the HTX DCT is capped at Rs. 19,000.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant prices start at Rs 7.16 lakh
     Next 
    2023 Kia EV9 images leaked ahead of global debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 9.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.00 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet diesel variants get iMT gearbox; prices hiked