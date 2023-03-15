Kia Sonet diesel variants get iMT gearbox; prices hiked

- Diesel variants get iMT transmission

- Prices hiked by Rs. 50,000

Kia India has revised the Sonet’s line-up by introducing a new gearbox for the diesel variants. The six-speed manual transmission has been swapped for an iMT unit across the diesel range. Simultaneously, the brand has also hiked the prices of all variants by up to Rs. 50,000.

Kia Sonet Diesel gets new gearbox

The Kia Sonet is offered with three powertrains - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Out of these, the six-speed manual gearbox for the diesel engine has been discarded and is now paired with a six-speed iMT gearbox. The automated transmission continues to be the same six-speed torque converter unit.

Meanwhile, there are no changes to the 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre petrol mills. The former is paired with a five-speed manual and the latter with an iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. While Kia is yet to update its website, we expect all these powertrains to have been made BS6 Phase 2 and E20 fuel-compliant.

Sonet new prices

The prices of the Sonet have been revised and all diesel variants get a uniform price increase of Rs. 50,000. As a result, the Kia Sonet Diesel ranges between Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the 1.2-litre petrol trim, it is available in the HTE, HTK, and HTK+ variants which are now expensive by up to Rs. 25,000. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol versions are costlier by Rs. 25,000. However, the price hike for the HTX DCT is capped at Rs. 19,000.