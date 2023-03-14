CarWale
    Kia India begins delivery for defence personnel through the CSD facility

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia India begins delivery for defence personnel through the CSD facility

    - Kia has already received more than 100 bookings

    - The fleet offered under CSD operations includes Seltos, Sonet, and Carens

    Kia India has entered the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) operations as a registered seller, offering its vehicles to serve the country's defence personnel. Under this scheme, the members of the Indian Armed Forces, ex-servicemen, and their families will be able to get the Kia vehicles at discounted rates.

    The brand has already received more than 100 bookings under this facility. Soon, the Korean automaker will start delivering its popular models, such as Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, through CSD across its nationwide dealership network. Notably, the first delivery of the Seltos through this channel was made to Major General Vikal Sahni at Frontier Kia, Gurugram. 

    Speaking at the event, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “The defence personnel of India are true heroes, and we at Kia India are honoured to be able to serve them with this new initiative. This is yet another milestone in our journey and a humble initiative to partner with our men and women in uniform for their immense contribution to safeguarding this great nation. Commencement of CSD delivery is a promising move to do our bit for the real-life heroes and to introduce them to an exciting world of Kia which inspires everyone. We’re thankful to our first valued customer, Major General Vikal Sahni, for bestowing faith in our Seltos, which marked the commencement of the Kia India journey.”

