    New Hyundai Elantra revealed globally

    New Hyundai Elantra revealed globally

    - Gets a built-in dash camera

    - Introduced in South Korea

    While we wait for the launch of the 2023 Verna, Hyundai has revealed the images of the facelifted version of the Hyundai Elantra in South Korea. Dubbed as the ‘Avante’, the updated sedan gets a cosmetic update and more tech on the inside while carrying forward the set same of powertrain and drivetrain options. 

    Hyundai Elantra [2016-2019] Left Rear Three Quarter

    Visually, the front fascia of the Elantra has been reworked and it features the brand’s new low-placed parametric jewel design for the front grille with LED headlamps flanked on both sides. The sharp cuts and creases on the side profile have been retained while the posterior looks more aggressive with the addition of a U-shape insert on the rear bumper. Adding to the fresh look is the new design for the dual-tone alloy wheels. 

    Hyundai Elantra [2016-2019] Dashboard

    Inside, the overall layout and theme remains unaltered and the changes are limited to a revise digital instrument cluster which is now displays more information. The windscreen also gets a windscreen mounted dash camera that can capture and send footage directly to the infotainment unit for an Android or iOS device. It gets a digital key that can be shared with up to seven people. 

    Hyundai Elantra [2016-2019] Front Windshield/Windscreen

    However, the highlight of the cabin what Hyundai calls ‘After Blow’ function. It’s an intelligent system developed to reduce mold growth by drying the evaporator and the air passage after the air conditioner is tuned off. 

    Hyundai Elantra [2016-2019] Right Side View

    In its home country, the Elantra is powered by a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned to produce 120bhp and 154Nm of peak torque. It can also be had in a LPG or a self-charging hybrid variant. 

    Hyundai Elantra [2016-2019] Image
    Hyundai Elantra [2016-2019]
