    Citroen C3 to get BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine; prices hiked

    Jay Shah

    - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated variants to get expensive by Rs 18,000

    - New prices to be applicable from 1 April, 2023

    Citroen India has rolled out an update for its models in India. While the C3 and C5 Aircross will get BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engines, this will also attract a surge in their ex-showroom prices. To be effective from 1 April, 2023, the C3 will get costlier by Rs. 18,000.  

    New prices of Citroen C3

    The Citroen C3 can be had in broadly three variants – Live, Feel, and Feel Turbo. While the Live and Feel versions get a uniform price bump of Rs. 18,000, the prices of the Feel Turbo variant have not been increased. With this revision, the C3 will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, and lower variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

    Citroen C3 BS6 2-compliant engines

    The C3 is available in two engines – 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo petrol. Both these powertrains have been made RDE norms and OBD 2 ready. While the former is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission. The C3 is not offered with an automated gearbox.

    Updated Citroen C5 Aircross

    The BS6 2 update will also be implemented for the C5 Aircross with a revision in prices. The exact hike in prices will be known in the coming weeks. 

     Previous 
    Porsche E-Macan teased; deliveries to begin in 2024
     Next 
    New Hyundai Elantra revealed globally

