Porsche E-Macan teased; deliveries to begin in 2024

Final production version to be unveiled at Los Angeles motor show

100kWh battery pack, up to 600bhp of max power, 700km range

Porsche has announced that the next-gen Macan will feature at least one all-electric variant, which will be assembled at their Leipzig plant in Germany at the end of 2023. Before that, the E-Macan is expected to debut at the 2023 Los Angeles motor show in November and the deliveries will begin in early 2024.

800-volt electric architecture

The Porsche E-Macan’s battery and motors will be based on a powerful 800-volt system. This will ensure quick charging, smaller but denser (hence lighter) batteries, and consistent high-performance motor capability.

While variants have not been announced, the top-of-the-line E-Macan will have an output of over 600bhp. This variant may be called the E-Macan Turbo, going by the naming scheme used for the Taycan sedan.

All variants of the new E-Macan will be powered by a 100kWh battery pack, with some variants capable of achieving a claimed total range of around 700km. With DC fast charging capability of up to 270kW, unconfirmed reports suggest a 5-80 per cent charging time of less than 25 minutes. Notably, the ‘bank’ charging function allows the battery pack to be virtually split into two and be charged quicker than usual when connected to slower chargers.

Finally, the E-Macan will feature an electronic differential lock, which should improve its handling characteristics on the road. It will be interesting to see how this is implemented with a dual-electric motor setup.

On the outside, the E-Macan will feature a split headlamp design, like its ICE cousins. This is the Porsche-signature four-LED DRL design, placed in their pod alongside the hood, with the main headlights moved lower down the front fascia.

Spy shots have shown the E-Macan will get a simple interior layout as compared to the current generation Macan. This includes a simplified instrument cluster with an all-digital three-pod-like design instead of the Porsche-traditional five-pod one. A large infotainment screen will be offered and the lower centre console will be simplified, with haptic feedback buttons replacing physical buttons.

Porsche not committing to an electric-only Macan, yet

Porsche aims to have an 80 per cent all-electric car range by 2030 and the electrification of its range, including the all-new E-Macan, should help it achieve that ambitious goal. But Porsche believes that in the near term future, it should focus on improving its petrol, petrol-hybrid, and electric-only powertrains together so that countries with sparse electric charging infrastructure do not miss out on sporty products from the brand.

Thus, the E-Macan will be sold alongside petrol-powered and hybrid (both mild-hybrid and plug-in strong hybrid) versions of the next-generation Macan.

Gruelling 30 lakh kilometre test plan

Underpinning the E-Macan is the new ‘Premium Platform Electric’ platform, designed in conjunction with Audi for larger, high-off-the-ground electric cars. This is unlike Porsche’s other electric-only car, the Taycan, which is built on a modified Volkswagen MSB platform. Thus, the all-new platform has necessitated a comprehensive 30 lakh kilometre durability testing across various terrains and climates, which has already begun in May 2022.