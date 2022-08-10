CarWale
    Porsche officially confirms new electric luxury SUV

    Gajanan Kashikar

    - Macan to be the second pure-electric model after the Taycan

    - All-electric 718 to arrive by 2025

    German sports car marque Porsche has formally announced a new pure-electric luxury sports utility vehicle. In fact, the firm plans to manufacture this high-end electric SUV at its facility in Leipzig, Germany. That said, Porsche did not disclose any information about the unveil date of its new luxury EV.

    The upcoming electric luxury SUV is most likely to be larger than the Macan and the Cayenne. And it will compete against the high-end electric SUVs from other Germans, such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

    As a part of its objective to have an 80 per cent all-electric lineup by 2030, the new-generation Macan will go fully electric and will be available in the pure-electric form alongside the combustion-powered model. Additionally, the automaker gave a timeline for the all-electric version of its mid-engine 718, which is sometime by 2025.

    'We plan to add a new luxury, all-electric SUV model to our attractive portfolio, which will roll off the production line in Leipzig. This will further expand our position in the luxury automotive segment. We are targeting the higher margin segments in particular and aim to tap into new sales opportunities in this way,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the executive board of Porsche.

    “We are pushing ahead with our electric offensive. By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our 718 mid-engine sports car exclusively in all-electric form,' he added.

