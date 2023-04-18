CarWale
    AD

    New Porsche Cayenne front design revealed

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    522 Views
    New Porsche Cayenne front design revealed

    - Official debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on 18th April, 2023

    - Will get the new HD matrix headlights

    Porsche is creating a lot of hype around the new Porsche Cayenne. The car is about to get plenty of changes and is sure to create a benchmark when it comes to performance SUVs. Porsche has already unveiled its interior and this time they have given us a glimpse of the new fascia. 

    What is immediately noticeable, is that the design is more evolutionary rather than a complete overhaul. The clearest bit in the teaser are the new headlights. The HD matrix headlights include as many as 16,384 individually controllable micro-LEDs to turn night into day. These make the headlights not just bright but efficient as well. 

    The new Cayenne will also get a new chassis along with a range of V6 and V8 options to choose from. The top-of-the-range Turbo GT is expected to produce 650bhp and above with all models getting an eight-speed gearbox and AWD. 

    The new 2024 Porsche Cayenne will debut on 18th April 2023 at the Shanghai Auto Show.

    Porsche Cayenne Image
    Porsche Cayenne
    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX showcased in India
     Next 
    India-bound Volkswagen Taigun facelift spied testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Cayenne Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne

    Porsche Cayenne

    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 85.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche Cayenne Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 1.51 Crore
    Bangalore ₹ 1.59 Crore
    Delhi ₹ 1.47 Crore
    Hyderabad ₹ 1.57 Crore
    Ahmedabad ₹ 1.47 Crore
    Chennai ₹ 1.53 Crore
    Kolkata ₹ 1.47 Crore
    Chandigarh ₹ 1.40 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Porsche Cayenne front design revealed