New Porsche Cayenne front design revealed

- Official debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on 18th April, 2023

- Will get the new HD matrix headlights

Porsche is creating a lot of hype around the new Porsche Cayenne. The car is about to get plenty of changes and is sure to create a benchmark when it comes to performance SUVs. Porsche has already unveiled its interior and this time they have given us a glimpse of the new fascia.

What is immediately noticeable, is that the design is more evolutionary rather than a complete overhaul. The clearest bit in the teaser are the new headlights. The HD matrix headlights include as many as 16,384 individually controllable micro-LEDs to turn night into day. These make the headlights not just bright but efficient as well.

The new Cayenne will also get a new chassis along with a range of V6 and V8 options to choose from. The top-of-the-range Turbo GT is expected to produce 650bhp and above with all models getting an eight-speed gearbox and AWD.

The new 2024 Porsche Cayenne will debut on 18th April 2023 at the Shanghai Auto Show.