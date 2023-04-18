CarWale
    India-bound Volkswagen Taigun facelift spied testing

    Haji Chakralwale

    India-bound Volkswagen Taigun facelift spied testing

    - Likely to retain the powertrain options

    - It is expected to go on sale in 2024

    Volkswagen has started testing the facelift of the T-Cross, which is retailed as the Taigun SUV in India. The facelifted T-Cross is expected to go on sale in the international markets later this year. Following that, the Indian debut of the Taigun facelift is expected in 2024.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

    The test mule was spotted with heavy camouflage wraps covering the front and rear of the SUV. Up front, the Taigun facelift is likely to get a redesigned grille, tweaked headlights, and LED DRLs. Moreover, as seen in the picture, it gets front parking sensors which are missing in the current iteration of the SUV. What we also expect is the addition of the ADAS suite with the Taigun facelift, as many competitors have started to add this tech to their models.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Side View

    The side profile of the Taigun facelift is more or less similar to the current model with identical character lines on the door panels. It also gets roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs with turn indicators, side claddings, and a rather conventional radio antenna. However, the alloy wheels are likely to get a new treatment. Although the rear end of the SUV retains most of the design elements, it will likely get a tweaked rear bumper.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of powertrain, the Taigun facelift is expected to be powered by the same engines as the outgoing model. Upon arrival, it will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
