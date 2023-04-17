CarWale
    Mahindra Thar offered with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in April 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Thar is available in 4WD and 2WD versions

    - The Thar is available in 4WD and 2WD versions

    - Customers can choose from two variants and two powertrains

    Select Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering discounts on a few variants of the Thar SUV this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. 

    Customers opting for the 4x4 petrol automatic variant of the Mahindra Thar can avail of a cash discount of Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The exchange bonus is offered on a few other variants as well, and will vary based on the region.

    The 4WD Thar is available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. The RWD version gets a 1.5-litre diesel motor instead of the 2.2-litre mill, which is mated only with a six-speed manual transmission. The company is expected to pull the covers off the five-door iteration of the SUV later this year. 

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Slavia mileage increased with BS6 2 update

