Mahindra Thar 2WD Petrol Automatic First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Mahindra Thar RWD any good?

Climb up into the Thar RWD and the biggest change noticeable here is the lack of a stubby low-range gear stick which usually sits beside the gearlever. The slot vacated is now smartly converted into a cubby hole which conveniently houses my 6.7-inch smartphone. There are a few minute changes though, which will be noticeable only to those who have spent some considerable amount of time in the new Thar before.

These little changes include the omission of one USB port (there used to be two) which is a Type-A. The traction control and hill descent control buttons are moved to the empty toggle switches from the right side of the steering, and the engine start-stop button is moved to that panel instead. There are some changes to the MID too, and it doesn’t display the 2H/4H/4L anymore. Similarly, the ‘Adventure’ app on the infotainment screen also omits the off-road display but thankfully it does offer some levels of ‘rough road’ data like roll and pitch angles apart from a compass and steering angle.

Besides this, the rest of the cabin is the same as you’d see in the 4x4 version. You have the same commanding position towering above the other road users. Upright windscreen and large mirrors provide a good view all around the car. Then, the seat comfort leaves me wanting more, owing to the narrow seat base and extended bolsters. Similarly, the backrest could have provided more support at the top since spending long hours in the seats could induce shoulder strain (which I experienced in the Mahindra Adventure Royal Escape).

On the upside, there’s more than generous head and shoulder room. As for rear passengers, the seat recline is a helpful reprieve, if you are planning to spend more than a few hours at the back. However, taller passengers would still find it difficult to be commodious, more so because of the lack of thigh support and foot room. Lastly, the boot is good enough for a couple of small carry-ons before you can fold down the rear seats.

Feature-wise, our car came with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with six speakers, auto start-stop function, cruise control, electric ORVMs, and remote central locking. On the safety front, there are dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP, hill assist, and ISOFIX. Moreover, this Thar has secured four stars on the GNCAP test. That said, for this update, the addition of a few more convenience features like wireless charging, an armrest and a dead pedal for the driver, and some creature comfort for the rear passengers would have elevated the experience.