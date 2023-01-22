Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-fuel — First Look

What is it powered by?

The Wagon R FF prototype's version continues with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This mill comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission with no confirmation about the automatic yet. The most crucial part is that this powerplant can run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85). This fuel is actually a blend of 15 per cent gasoline and 85 per cent ethanol. It will not only be significantly cheaper than regular petrol but greener by 79 per cent as well. The Wagon R FF will also deliver the same power performance in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model.

The aforementioned benefits are all thanks to the modifications brought in by different teams in India and Japan. The tweaks majorly pertain to accommodate the blended fuel that will eventually help in running the car effectively. Then there's added technology comprising ethanol sensors to measure its overall percentage. What's more, it gets heated fuel rails for cold start assistance too. Moreover, with an aim to improve engine endurance, the Wagon R FF benefits from an upgraded engine management system. It further encompasses more robust fuel pumps, injectors, and other mechanical components.