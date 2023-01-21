Citroen eC3 Electric First Drive Review

Is the Citroen eC3 nice to drive?

The eC3 is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 56bhp/143Nm and mated to a single-speed transmission powering the front wheels. You get two driving modes-Standard and Eco and a regeneration function for sending charge back to the battery pack. Crucially, you get a 29.2kWh battery pack giving you a theoretical range of 320km (MIDC cycle) making it one of the largest in the segment.

Just one glance at the numbers tells you that Citroen’s entire focus is just on the range. It’s a got a massive battery pack for its expected segment, in fact almost as much as the Tata Nexon EV Prime but with an electric motor having a far smaller output. This limit of this smaller output is very evident in the way the car gets off the line. Citroen claims a 0-60kmph time of 6.8 seconds which it does very well and we have no doubt in our real-world acceleration test it will match this number. However, beyond that, as you inch closer to the 107kmph top-speed mark, the car feels out of breath and you will really need to egg it on to achieve the number. There are two drive modes eco and normal but there’s very little to discern them in terms of restricted output. What’s more even the regen function offers very little engine braking and you would, in the real world, need to do a lot to put a significant amount of chargeback in the batteries.

Where the eC3 is expected to do its best work is in city conditions. Yes, we are talking about narrow lanes and bumper-to-bumper traffic with an occasional sprinkling of enthusiastic jaunts on larger multi-lane city highways. The claimed range is 320km and we expect that in real-world conditions it will offer a mileage of 220km to 240km.

One of the areas that impressed us was the steering response on the eC3. Generally, budget cars at this level have an overly assisted rack with very little feel and usually lack a self-centring mechanism. Right off the bat, the eC3’s rack had weight and response giving you a decent impression of what’s going on with the front wheels. It doesn’t weigh up too well as you up the speed but does the job as required. The presence of self-centring was another surprise and definitely improves the driving experience. In the many years now that ICE cars have existed, the engine noise has always been a cancelling factor in terms of drowning out tyre and AC noise but the lack of it has resulted in a host of sounds being present in the cabin. NVH insulation could have definitely gone up a notch for this EV version but it’s not a deal breaker when looking at the overall picture.

Given our limited time with the car and our test drive location, we will save our opinion about ride and handling when we get to put the eC3 through CarWale’s gamut of real-world tests. However, we can tell you that both will be different from the regular C3 due to the additional 280kgs that this car has over its ICE sibling.

Citroen says that the eC3 can be DC fast-charged every single time thus removing the need for a wall box charger and it will not provide one either for buyers. It gets CCS2 fast charging which will juice up the car in the range of 57-60 minutes. Home charging needs will be met via a 15amp unit giving the car a full battery in 10.30 hours. All of Citroen’s current showrooms and future ones would have DC fast charging facilities open not just to Citroen owners but other EV buyers.