Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha 1.5 Petrol Automatic First Look

What is it?

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here after months and months of anticipation, spy images, and un-camouflaged photos of the car, undergoing high-altitude testing in the Himalayas.

Where the Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara make up the conventional SUV lineup, the Jimny will target those looking at a traditional SUV, a lifestyle product, or just something that will stand out in the crowd. Despite this being a Maruti, the number of interested people will swell to a huge one pretty quickly.

The five-door Jimny follows its three-door sibling in terms of exterior design, right down to the tee. You get that boxy SUV shape with the high bonnet, round headlamps and slatted grille. In profile, this five-door Jimny is 59cm longer than the standard three-door Jimny. A nice visual highlight on the side is the squared-off wheel arches that sit high above the wheels, ensuring you get both – the ground clearance, and SUV visual cues.

At the rear, you get the same side-hinged door and boot-mounted spare tyre. As has been the case with Maruti cars of late, there’s hardly any badging at the rear apart from the words ‘Jimny’ and ‘AllGrip’. Given the Jimny’s iconic shape, the minimal badging shouldn’t be a hindrance at all when it comes to identifying the car even from a distance