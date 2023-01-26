2023 Hyundai Aura First Look

What is it?

It’s been three years since the Hyundai Aura made its debut in the Indian market. It evolved as the elongated version of the Grand i10 Nios and now, Hyundai has given this compact sedan its first-ever update in the form of a facelift. What’s changed and what’s now? Let’s take a closer look.

The changes to the exterior styling are subtle and most of them have been made to the facade. The 2023 Aura now gets revised bumpers with a larger and wider front grille with a gloss black mesh design. The LED DRLs too, have now been repositioned from the grille into the bumper replacing the circular fog lamps. And that’s pretty much all the changes the new Aura gets. The side profile and dimensions are unaltered and the 15-inch alloy wheels continue with the same design. The split tail lamps are adjoined by a chrome stripe and the ‘Aura’ lettering is affixed at the centre.