Kia KA4 (Carnival) First Look

What is it?

Kia India had two highlights at the Auto Expo 2023. On one corner was the EV9 Concept making its presence felt with its humongous dimensions and futuristic styling. Joining it on the stage was the next-gen Carnival, which officially made its first appearance on Indian soil. However, Kia is calling it KA4, which incidentally is the codename for the fourth generation of this MPV. In fact, it was nowhere mentioned as ‘Carnival’. With this Auto Expo showcase, the Korean carmaker is gauging the response for the full-size MPV before they decide to launch the replacement of the current-gen Carnival in the country.

The new-gen KA4 (Carnival) was globally introduced in June 2020. It has grown in dimensions, compared to the one on sale in India, and adopts a more SUV-ish styling which is more modern and in line with Kia’s global design language. It measures 5,155x1,995x1,775mm and has a wheelbase of 3,090 mm. Compared to the current Carnival, the length has grown by 40mm while the wheelbase is up by 30mm.