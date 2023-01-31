2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review

Is the cabin of 2023 Grand i10 Nios any good?

Step inside the cabin of the 2023 Nios, and you will see many familiar elements. It still follows a black and grey theme with the binnacle housing the eight-inch touchscreen unit and the instrument cluster. The layout of the instrument cluster has been revised and while it still remains an analogue unit, it gets a smaller MID screen which we have seen in other Hyundai models. The honeycomb pattern on the dashboard has been carried over too, and the materials used are high-quality making the cabin feel premium with impressive fit and finish.

The front seats are comfortable, and come draped in light-grey fabric upholstery with good cushioning and support. While the driver-side seat can be adjusted for height with a tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, the headrests are fixed which will be inconvenient for tall drivers. Then there are ample storage spaces around with two cupholders at the centre, bottle holders in all doors, and a cooled glovebox to enjoy your cold beverages.

Getting into the rear is easy with wide opening doors and the backrest has a nice relaxed angle while the bench seat has decent under-thigh support. Having said that, the rear row is a little tight on shoulder room and seating three wouldn’t be a comfortable experience. However, occupants do get large windows, aircon vents, and a 12-volt socket along with a seatback pocket behind the front passenger seat. The boot space at 260-litres is sufficient and the low lip further makes loading heavy luggage an easy affair.

Like any other Hyundai, the new Nios is well-equipped and with this update, the cabin benefits from auto headlamps, cruise control, and blue-colour footwell lights in the front row. The infotainment unit supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the option to access several menus with the physical buttons further enhances its usability. Other noteworthy additions include a wireless charging pad and a Type-C fast charging port along with the conventional USB port.

Lest we forget, all the variants of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios get four airbags (dual-front and dual-side), rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD. Pick the higher trims and they come with a reverse parking camera, a tyre pressure monitor, and even six airbags for the top-spec Asta variant.