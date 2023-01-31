CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    16,364 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Side View
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Side View
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear View
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Rear Three Quarter

    Why would I buy it?

    • RDE-compliant petrol engine
    • Enhanced safety features
    • Feature-rich cabin

    Why would I avoid it?

    • No turbo-petrol/diesel powertrain
    • Average ride quality

    What is it?

    Front View

    The Hyundai ‘Grand i10’ moniker made its debut in 2013 and now, after a decade and in its third generation, the Nios hatchback has received yet another update. This time though, it’s a facelift and except for the cosmetic upgrades, the Grand i10 Nios gets new features, added safety, and a powertrain that’s ready for the forthcoming stringent emission norms. Does it still make for an ideal family hatchback? Let’s find out.

    Right Side View

    Since this is a facelift version of the outgoing car, the shape and silhouette of the new Nios remain largely unchanged and it retains the same dimensions. Of course, it gets fresh styling in the form of a new face with an oversized wider grille with a glossy black mesh pattern. Gone are the circular fog lamps and the redesigned arrow-shaped DRLs have been housed on the bumper. While the sweptback design of the projector headlamps has been retained, pay attention, and you will notice that the brand logo is now flatter and gets an aluminium finish.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    View the Grand i10 Nios from the side and you see the same floating roof-like appearance with a blacked-out C-pillar. The only visual difference here is the new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels. However, the posterior has been slightly tweaked and it gets the new tail lamp clusters and a reflector stripe that runs across the width of the bonnet. No, this isn’t illuminated like the one in the new Venue. Overall, with these subtle changes, the new Nios still remains a well-proportioned and smart-looking hatchback.

    Is the cabin of 2023 Grand i10 Nios any good?

    Dashboard

    Step inside the cabin of the 2023 Nios, and you will see many familiar elements. It still follows a black and grey theme with the binnacle housing the eight-inch touchscreen unit and the instrument cluster. The layout of the instrument cluster has been revised and while it still remains an analogue unit, it gets a smaller MID screen which we have seen in other Hyundai models. The honeycomb pattern on the dashboard has been carried over too, and the materials used are high-quality making the cabin feel premium with impressive fit and finish.

    Front Row Seats

    The front seats are comfortable, and come draped in light-grey fabric upholstery with good cushioning and support. While the driver-side seat can be adjusted for height with a tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, the headrests are fixed which will be inconvenient for tall drivers. Then there are ample storage spaces around with two cupholders at the centre, bottle holders in all doors, and a cooled glovebox to enjoy your cold beverages.

    Second Row Seats

    Getting into the rear is easy with wide opening doors and the backrest has a nice relaxed angle while the bench seat has decent under-thigh support. Having said that, the rear row is a little tight on shoulder room and seating three wouldn’t be a comfortable experience. However, occupants do get large windows, aircon vents, and a 12-volt socket along with a seatback pocket behind the front passenger seat. The boot space at 260-litres is sufficient and the low lip further makes loading heavy luggage an easy affair.

    Infotainment System

    Like any other Hyundai, the new Nios is well-equipped and with this update, the cabin benefits from auto headlamps, cruise control, and blue-colour footwell lights in the front row. The infotainment unit supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the option to access several menus with the physical buttons further enhances its usability. Other noteworthy additions include a wireless charging pad and a Type-C fast charging port along with the conventional USB port.

    USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Lest we forget, all the variants of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios get four airbags (dual-front and dual-side), rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD. Pick the higher trims and they come with a reverse parking camera, a tyre pressure monitor, and even six airbags for the top-spec Asta variant.

    Is the 2023 Grand i10 Nios nice to drive?

    Engine Shot

    With the 2023 update, the Hyundai Nios has bid adieu to the peppy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre diesel mills. So, the Nios soldiers on with the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The motor is also offered in a CNG version that generates 68bhp/95Nm. While the petrol guise is offered with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit, the CNG alternative sticks to the manual gearbox only.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As Hyundai says, the good thing about the petrol motor is that it is RDE or Real Driving Emissions ready, which means that the new Nios is compliant with phase two of BS6 emission norms which will be effective from 1 April, 2023. Moreover, the Nios’ petrol engine continues to be one of the quiet and most refined motors in the business. The mix of a light clutch with smooth gear shifts makes it extremely easy to drive in the city. Sure, it doesn’t feel as lively like its turbo version and the power delivery is quite linear, the Nios does pick pace post 2,400rpm and pulls cleanly without hiccups till 5,000rpm.

    Left Side View

    The engine doesn’t knock or lug at lower speeds and with an adequate bottom-end grunt, it is easy to drive the Nios in a gear higher than the intended one. Even at highway speeds, cruising at 80-100kmph is effortless, and it doesn’t feel strained and manages to keep pace without any complaints. Having said that, as you climb up the speed, the tyre noise does filter into the cabin.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The steering, like most Hyundais, is light but devoid of feel. It’s quick and even self-centres, which is a boon in city traffic and parking the Nios in tight spots is a breeze. However, out on the highways, although you can sense it weighing up, it just feels disconnected. Talking about the ride quality, the Hyundai Nios absorbs small bumps and undulations at moderate speeds easily. However, accelerate and ride the hatchback through some sharp potholes or ruts, the ride gets unsettled and can be felt inside the cabin. The ride also gets a bit bumpy at the rear before the suspension settles back.

    Should you buy the 2023 Grand i10 Nios?

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has completed a decade in the Indian market. And with this mild rehash, even today, it makes for a great family hatchback as it offers a myriad of features, is easy to drive, and has a well-appointed cabin. The petrol engine too, with the convenience of an AMT, is refined and is future-ready for stricter emission norms.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Yes, the new Nios doesn't have a spacious rear row and the diesel and turbo-petrol mills are sorely missed. But, at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nios is approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 48,000 more than the outgoing version, and with that premium, the hatchback offers a CNG version and enhanced safety features which indeed make for a compelling buy.

    Rear View

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BYD Seal First Look
     Next 
    Kia KA4 (Carnival) First Look

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    All Hyundai-Cars