BYD Seal First Look

What is it?

BYD India showcased just two cars at their Auto Expo 2023 pavilion. First was the Atto 3Special Edition finished in a unique Forest Green colour. Joining it at the stage was the next offering from BYD. It was the BYD Seal which is an electric sedan. Here we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

Appearance-wise, the Seal looks futuristic, carrying a similar appeal set down by the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6. It has handsome proportions and ‘looks-fast-when-standstill’ styling. To give you a perspective, the Seal is designed by a German designer Wolfgang Egger who has prominent experience in Alfa Romeo, Seat, and Lancia, and he has also been the design head for Audi and Lamborghini before joining BYD in 2017. Egger’s design expertise is evident in the Seal.

There are character lines seen on the bonnet and on the door line. What catches your attention is the glossy black skirting on the side and front lip, along with the arrow-shaped inserts on the front bumper and on the side fenders. At the back, the tail light setup reminds us of the new-gen Hyundai Elantra that’s on sale internationally. Also, you get massive, gloss-black finished diffusers that add to the visual drama. Lastly, the 18-inch alloy wheels are designed to be aerodynamic, to reduce drag. The four-door sedan measures 4,800x1,875x1,460mm with a wheelbase of 2,920mm.