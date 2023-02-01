CarWale

    BYD Atto 3 Special Edition – Now in pictures

    Pawan Mudaliar

    BYD Atto 3 Special Edition – Now in pictures

    BYD India launched the Atto 3 Special Edition at the Auto Expo 2023. The Special Edition now gets an exclusive Forest Green colour and was launched at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition was only restricted to 1,200 units. 

    Let’s take a look at the pictures of the BYD Atto 3 Special Edition from the Auto Expo 2023. 

    BYD Atto 3 Front View

    The front fascia is highlighted by crystal LED headlamps, while the side profile features a dynamic waistline, rippled D-pillar, and sporty wheel hubs.

    BYD Atto 3 Right Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the BYD Atto 3 measures 4,455mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and stands tall at 1,615mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,720mm and a ground clearance of 175mm. 

    BYD Atto 3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by a one-piece LED taillight strip.

    BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

    As for the interior, the Atto 3 gets a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating infotainment system, dumbbell-style aircon vents, a multifunction steering wheel, a push-type electronic gear lever, and front-powered seats. 

    BYD Atto 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The electric hatchback is powered by a 60.48kWh blade battery which helps the motor to generate 201bhp and 310Nm of torque and offers an ARAI-certified range of 521km. 

    BYD Atto 3 Right Front Three Quarter

    The fast charger helps the vehicle to charge from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the normal charger via an AC unit takes 9.5-10 hours. 

    Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
