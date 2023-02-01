BYD Atto 3 Special Edition – Now in pictures

BYD India launched the Atto 3 Special Edition at the Auto Expo 2023. The Special Edition now gets an exclusive Forest Green colour and was launched at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition was only restricted to 1,200 units.

Let’s take a look at the pictures of the BYD Atto 3 Special Edition from the Auto Expo 2023.

The front fascia is highlighted by crystal LED headlamps, while the side profile features a dynamic waistline, rippled D-pillar, and sporty wheel hubs.

In terms of dimensions, the BYD Atto 3 measures 4,455mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and stands tall at 1,615mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,720mm and a ground clearance of 175mm.

The rear section is highlighted by a one-piece LED taillight strip.

As for the interior, the Atto 3 gets a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating infotainment system, dumbbell-style aircon vents, a multifunction steering wheel, a push-type electronic gear lever, and front-powered seats.

The electric hatchback is powered by a 60.48kWh blade battery which helps the motor to generate 201bhp and 310Nm of torque and offers an ARAI-certified range of 521km.

The fast charger helps the vehicle to charge from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the normal charger via an AC unit takes 9.5-10 hours.

Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi