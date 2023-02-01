Toyota registers a sale of 12,835 units in January 2023

- TKM records a Y-o-Y growth of 175 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that its wholesale numbers stood at 12,835 units in January 2023, thus recording an increase of 175 per cent over the same month last year. The company sold 7,328 units in January 2022.

Compared to December 2022, when Toyota India sold 10,421 units, thus resulting in the carmaker registered a M-o-M growth of 23 per cent. Last month, the brand reopened bookings of the Hilux and 2023 Innova Crysta. Additionally, they also announced the prices of the CNG-powered Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Calendar Year 2022 ended on a positive note for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. As the company clocked the highest wholesale in the last decade, we have stepped into the New Year with much excitement and optimism. Even with a month-on-month strong growth of 175 per cent, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum this year. We at TKM, are well prepared to meet the diverse needs of the customers. Dispatches of our very popular model, the Innova Hycross have commenced and we are making strong efforts to meet the ever-growing demand for this product in India. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also continues to witness healthy demand from our customers. Riding on the enhanced customer demand are our flagship models such as the Camry, Fortuner, Legender, and Vellfire, as they continue to garner good orders. High on its style quotient, the Glanza also continues to entice potential buyers.”