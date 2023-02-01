CarWale

    Toyota registers a sale of 12,835 units in January 2023

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    578 Views
    Toyota registers a sale of 12,835 units in January 2023

    - TKM records a Y-o-Y growth of 175 per cent 

    - Prices of the Hyryder CNG were announced earlier this week

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that its wholesale numbers stood at 12,835 units in January 2023, thus recording an increase of 175 per cent over the same month last year. The company sold 7,328 units in January 2022.

    Compared to December 2022, when Toyota India sold 10,421 units, thus resulting in the carmaker registered a M-o-M growth of 23 per cent. Last month, the brand reopened bookings of the Hilux and 2023 Innova Crysta. Additionally, they also announced the prices of the CNG-powered Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Calendar Year 2022 ended on a positive note for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. As the company clocked the highest wholesale in the last decade, we have stepped into the New Year with much excitement and optimism. Even with a month-on-month strong growth of 175 per cent, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum this year. We at TKM, are well prepared to meet the diverse needs of the customers. Dispatches of our very popular model, the Innova Hycross have commenced and we are making strong efforts to meet the ever-growing demand for this product in India. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also continues to witness healthy demand from our customers. Riding on the enhanced customer demand are our flagship models such as the Camry, Fortuner, Legender, and Vellfire, as they continue to garner good orders. High on its style quotient, the Glanza also continues to entice potential buyers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Hycross deliveries commence in India
     Next 
    BYD Atto 3 Special Edition – Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2336 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2298 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 94.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    ₹ 13.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo

    Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹ 13.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Hycross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 23.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 21.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 22.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 20.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 21.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2336 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2298 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota registers a sale of 12,835 units in January 2023