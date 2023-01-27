2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel bookings open

- Bookings open for Rs 50,000

- Offered only with a 2.4-litre diesel engine with manual gearbox

Toyota India has re-introduced the Innova Crysta with bookings starting at Rs 50,000. The Toyota Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the recently launched Hycross and will be offered with a 2.4-litre diesel engine across four variants and two seating options.

The 2023 Innova Crysta gets a tweaked front fascia which now gets more chrome highlights. The front grille gets a horizontal chrome stripe while the bumper gets a chrome insert on the chin and around the new fog lamp housing. Besides this, the Crysta retains the MPV silhouette and will be offered in four variants – G, GX, VX, and ZX.

The cabin of the Innova is equipped with a powered driver seat, rear aircon vents with a digital display, a seatback table, a one-touch tumble for second-row seats, and leather upholstery draped in Black and Tan shade. The Crysta continues to be offered in seven and eight-seat layouts. On the safety front, the 2023 Innova gets seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, brake assist, and a three-point seatbelt.

The Crysta makes use of the same 2.4-litre diesel motor which produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. However, this time, the Innova Crysta loses out on an automatic gearbox and a petrol powertrain. The prices of the new Crysta is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.