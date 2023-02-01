Toyota Innova Hycross deliveries commence in India

- Prices of the Innova Hycross in India start at Rs 18.30 lakh

- Will be sold alongside the 2023 Innova Crysta

In December 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the prices of the Innova Hycross, starting at Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has now commenced deliveries of the new-gen model in the Indian market.

The Toyota Innova Hycross can be booked for Rs 50,000 at the brand’s authorised dealerships or on the company’s official website. The model is available in seven colours such as Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. Customers can choose from five variants namely G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX(O).

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova Hycross is offered with two powertrain options. The 2.0-litre petrol motor generates 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, and comes paired with a CVT unit. Also up for offer is the same petrol engine, albeit with a hybrid motor, where the latter develops an additional output of 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to an e-CVT unit. There is no manual transmission offered with the Hycross. Toyota also unveiled the 2023 Innova Crysta which will be launched soon, and upon arrival, will be sold alongside the Hycross.