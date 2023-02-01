MG Motor India sells 4,114 units in January 2023

- MG confirms improvement in supply chain

- The company introduced the Hector facelift last month

MG Motor India retailed a total of 4,114 units last month. The carmaker added that due to a marginal improvement in the supply chain, production is regaining momentum. However, select variants of the manufacturer still remain impacted.

Last month, Morris Garages India launched the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus twins, with prices starting at Rs 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The models are available in five variants including Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Additionally, customers can choose from seven colours such as Candy White, Havana Grey, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Dune Brown, and Candy White with a Starry Black roof.

At the Auto Expo 2023, MG Motor India showcased as many as 11 models for the Indian market, namely the MG4, MG5 Estate, MG6, Mifa 9, Euniq 7, eHS, Marvel R, and eRX5. A few of them also included models currently on sale in the country, such as the Gloster, ZS EV, and Astor.