    MG Hector facelift launched at Auto Expo 2023; prices start from Rs 14.72 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    MG Hector facelift launched at Auto Expo 2023; prices start from Rs 14.72 lakh

    - Gets Level 2 ADAS suite

    - Hybrid and DCT options removed

    MG Motor India has announced the prices of the MG Hector facelift and MG Hector Plus facelift, which range from Rs 14.71 lakh to Rs 22.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The MG Hector facelift was unveiled on 8 January 2023, and this is the first update for the SUV since its launch in 2019. 

    The biggest change one can notice in this facelifted Hector is its massive diamond-studded chrome grille that MG says has been inspired by the Argyle design pattern famous in Scotland. Apart from this, it also features reworked front and rear bumpers, split LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, Hector badging, and a reflector running the length of the boot lid. Now, the Hector rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a five-spoke dual-prong design which looks nice. 

    Inside the cabin, it comes equipped with the segment’s largest touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, it gets a 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital driver’s display, voice-controlled ambient lighting, a redesigned gear lever, and an electronic parking brake switch. Also on offer is Level 2 ADAS.

    The MG Hector facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a CVT unit is offered only with the gasoline motor. The manufacturer has discontinued the DCT and mild-hybrid variants. 

    The SUV will be available in one dual-tone and six mono-tone colour options. The former will be Candy White with a Starry Black roof, while the mono-tone options include Candy White, Havana Grey, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and a new Dune Brown paint job. 

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new MG Hector facelift (all prices, ex-showroom): 

    MG Hector 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Style 5S : Rs 14.72 lakh

    MG Hector 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Smart 5S : Rs 16.79 lakh

    MG Hector 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Smart Pro 5S : Rs 17.98 lakh

    MG Hector 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Sharp Pro 5S : Rs 19.44 lakh

    MG Hector 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT Smart 5S : Rs 17.98 lakh

    MG Hector 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT Sharp Pro 5S : Rs 20.77 lakh

    MG Hector 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT Savvy Pro 5S : Rs 21.72 lakh

    MG Hector 2.0L Diesel MT Smart 5S: Rs 19.05 lakh

    MG Hector 2.0L Diesel MT Smart Pro 5S : Rs 20.09 lakh

    MG Hector 2.0L Diesel MT Sharp Pro 5S: Rs 21.50 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Sharp Pro 6S : Rs 20.14 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT Sharp Pro 6S : Rs 21.47 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT Savvy Pro 6S : Rs 22.42 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 2.0L Diesel MT Smart Pro 6S : Rs 20.79 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 2.0L Diesel MT Sharp Pro 6S : Rs 22.20 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Smart 7S : Rs 17.49 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Sharp Pro 7S : Rs 20.14 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT Sharp Pro 7S : Rs 21.47 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT Savvy Pro 7S : Rs 22.42 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 2.0L Diesel MT Smart 7S : Rs 19.75 lakh

    MG Hector Plus 2.0L Diesel MT Sharp Pro 7S : Rs 22.20 lakh

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
