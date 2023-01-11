CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition revealed at the Auto Expo 2023

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,003 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition revealed at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Displayed alongside the Matte edition of Grand Vitara

    - It remains mechanically unchanged

    Maruti Suzuki showcased the Matte edition of the Brezza at the Auto Expo 2023. This special edition was displayed alongside the similar edition of the Grand Vitara. Notably, Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-sellers in its segment in India.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front View

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now available in seven colour options including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, Exuberant Blue, and Matte Black. That said, no other changes have been made with the introduction of this new edition in Brezza’s variant list.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dashboard

    On the inside, the layout is more or less similar to the standard trims, but we do get to see a new wooden pattern on the dashboard as well as a new colour for the seat upholstery. Moreover, the compact SUV comes loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, an ARKAMYS music system, and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit. As for convenience, the vehicle offers a cooled glove box, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, ambient lighting, new controls for the HVAC system, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic units.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Side View

    In terms of safety, the standard equipment list includes an electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, and roll-over mitigation. Features like six airbags and a 360-degree camera are limited to the top-spec variant.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG4 electric showcased at the Auto Expo 2023
     Next 
    MG Hector facelift launched at Auto Expo 2023; prices start from Rs 14.72 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5997 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17164 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.47 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5997 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17164 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition revealed at the Auto Expo 2023