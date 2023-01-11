Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition revealed at the Auto Expo 2023

- Displayed alongside the Matte edition of Grand Vitara

- It remains mechanically unchanged

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Matte edition of the Brezza at the Auto Expo 2023. This special edition was displayed alongside the similar edition of the Grand Vitara. Notably, Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-sellers in its segment in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now available in seven colour options including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, Exuberant Blue, and Matte Black. That said, no other changes have been made with the introduction of this new edition in Brezza’s variant list.

On the inside, the layout is more or less similar to the standard trims, but we do get to see a new wooden pattern on the dashboard as well as a new colour for the seat upholstery. Moreover, the compact SUV comes loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, an ARKAMYS music system, and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit. As for convenience, the vehicle offers a cooled glove box, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, ambient lighting, new controls for the HVAC system, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button.

Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic units.

In terms of safety, the standard equipment list includes an electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, and roll-over mitigation. Features like six airbags and a 360-degree camera are limited to the top-spec variant.