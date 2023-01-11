MG4 electric showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Based on the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP)

- Offers a driving range of up to 450kms

MG Motor India officially unveiled the MG4 electric hatchback in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is based on the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). It is currently sold in more than 20 European markets, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Norway, and Sweden. Internationally, the vehicle is available in six colour options: Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, Volcano Orange, Arctic White, Camden Grey, and Dynamic Red.

The MG4 EV offers five different charging options, including the 12V portable charger and both AC and DC charging. The vehicle is available in both 51kWh and 64kWh battery pack options which deliver a driving range of up to 450kms. Via the fast charger, the smaller battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes, while the larger battery pack takes just 35 minutes.

Depending on the variant, the feature list in the MG4 includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Further, the vehicle also gets premium upholstery, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and advanced driver-aid systems.