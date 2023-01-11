MG MIFA 9 showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Gets a range of 520km

- Upon its arrival, will rival the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire

The British-owned Chinese car maker, MG Motors, showcased the MIFA 9, an all-electric MPV at the Auto Expo 2023. This is the first time the brand has showcased an electric MPV in India. This e-MPV is also known as the Maxus G90 under the SAIC brand.

In terms of exterior highlights, it MIFA 9 is distinguished by a massive silhouette with a regular boxy MPV body shape and a generous amount of chrome detailing. On the side profile, the MPV gets powered sliding doors and freshly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets a long LED light bar running across the width of the vehicle, rear parking sensors, futuristic LED tail lights, and a chrome garnished rear skid plate.

In terms of dimension, the MIFA 9 measures 5,270mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and stands tall at 1,840mm. It gets a boot space of 466 litre. When compared with the rivals, the e-MPV is 335mm longer and 150mm wider than Toyota Vellfire and 155mm longer and 15mm slightly wider than the Kia Carnival.

The MIFA 9 is powered by a 90kW battery pack that helps the motor to produce 241bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It gets an 11kW charger and has a range of 520km on a single, fully charged battery.

The brand is yet to announce its plan to bring this MPV into the country.