    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    -         Joins the largest factory-fitted CNG line-up

    -         Would use the same K15 petrol engine

    At the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, Maruti Suzuki has showcased the Brezza CNG for the first time. Expected to be launched soon, the Brezza CNG joins Maruti’s growing factory-fitted S-CNG line-up, which is 14 strong already.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

    A leaked document of the Brezza CNG pointed out that it will be offered in four trims, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Powering it will the familiar 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder petrol engine, which is used in the Ertiga CNG as well. This K-series engine produces 102bhp and 137Nm as standard. Meanwhile, we know that the Ertiga CNG and the XL6 CNG produces around 87bhp and 121Nm when in CNG mode. We expect similar output figures for the Brezza CNG as well. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front View

    More importantly, it will be offered with a five-speed manual as standard, but there’s a high chance Maruti might offer the Brezza CNG with the six-speed torque-converter automatic as well. If that happens, the Brezza CNG will become the first car to be offered in CNG-automatic configuration. Given the large boot space of the standard Brezza, the CNG tank placement would still leave some room to spare. In the XL6 CNG version, the CNG tank is 60 litres and has a mileage of 26.32km/kg. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dashboard

    We expect the Brezza CNG to carry a hefty price premium over the standard version, similar to the XL6 and Baleno. The launch date for the Brezza CNG is expected to be announced soon.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
