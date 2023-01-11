CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno special edition showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno special edition showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Gets gold treatment all around

    - Likely to remain unchanged under the hood

    Maruti Suzuki, India’s mass-market automobile manufacturer is at the Auto Expo 2023, and it's raining Maruti cars at the event. The brand has unveiled a new special edition of its popular premium hatchback, Baleno, along with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The facelift version of Baleno was launched in India in February 2022, while a CNG-powered variant was introduced later in October 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, at its Auto Expo 2023 stall, the brand has displayed one new edition of Baleno. This special edition is available in Nexa Blue hue and has some tweaks with a refreshing look on the outside. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Grille

    Starting with the front fascia, the Baleno gets a gold-painted strip running across the width of the hood sitting on top of the blacked-out grille. The same golden accent is used on the lower bumper where it gets a golden insert connecting the fog lamp housings. Other than that, the front retains the same design and layout as the standard model.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Wheel

    On the sides, the alloys are now finished in gold and black paint to complement the overall look of the new special edition of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear View

    Moreover, the gold treatment is carried over at the rear of the hatchback as well, with the boot-lid strip and the skid plate on the rear bumpers getting the gold accent.

    No further information regarding the specification upgrades or interior is out yet. Stay tuned with us as we bring the latest updates from the Auto Expo 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

