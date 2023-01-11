MG eHS plug-in hybrid showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor to produce 251bhp

- Internationally offered in two variants, Comfort and Luxury

MG Motor India showcased a range of electric and plug-in hybrid options at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The company boasts that the vehicle combines efficiency and performance along with a spacious interior and sporty exterior to combine the best of both worlds. Internationally, the eHS plug-in hybrid is available in two variant options, Comfort and Luxury. Moreover, the vehicle is available in four colour options, Medal Silver, Phantom Red, Pebble Black, and Dover White.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 4,574mm, width of 1,876mm, and a height of 1,664mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,720mm with a ground clearance of 145mm. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof, 17/18-inch alloy wheel options, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, and satellite navigation.

As for the interior, the vehicle offers leather-wrapped sporty seats, ambient lights, a 360-degree camera, an alloy sporty pedal, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a rain sensor, and a rear camera. Further, the eHS also offers a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mechanically, the new MG eHS plug-in hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre GDI engine and an electric motor. The hybrid delivers a combined power output of 251bhp. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 6.9 seconds.