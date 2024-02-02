Maruti Brezza CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas) debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo

Brezza CBG could be launched in the coming months

Likely to be offered in three variants

Maruti Suzuki has showcased numerous products at the ongoing 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. Among cars such as the eVX, Flex-Fuel Wagon R, and others, is the CBG version of its popular sub-four-metre SUV, the Brezza.

The Maruti Brezza, in the CBG or Compressed Biomethane Gas form, is powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine, generating 102bhp and 137Nm. In the CNG or CBG form, this output is reduced to 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. A five-speed manual is the sole transmission on offer. Variant options could include LXi, VXi, and ZXi.

The Brezza CBG retains the exterior design and features from the standard version, apart from a few CBG-specific stickers all around. The car, which runs on 16-inch alloy wheels, has a capacity of 48 litres for petrol and 55 litres (water equivalent) for CNG/CBG. Maruti has not revealed the launch or production timeline, although we expect it to take place in the coming months.