    Maruti Suzuki enhances standard and extended warranty for its cars

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki enhances standard and extended warranty for its cars
    • Different warranty packages being offered
    • Provides greater value for customers

    Maruti Suzuki has revised its car warranty programmes making significant improvements. All the enhanced standard and extended warranty plans will be applicable on all vehicles delivered from today, that is, 9 July, 2024, onwards.

    Enhanced standard warranty

    Earlier, the standard warranty was of two years or 40,000km and has now been revised to three years or 1,00,000km(whichever is earlier). This enhanced plan provides long-lasting coverage for the engine, transmission, electrical, and air conditioning systems excluding consumables and other mechanical components. It ensures access to free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki's authorised workshops nationwide throughout the warranty period.

    Enhanced extended warranty

    The carmaker has expanded the scope of its extended warranty services too with three packages to choose from. Customers wanting to extend the warranty to four years or 1,20,000km can choose the Platinum package. Then, the Royal Platinum package extends the warranty to five years or 1,40,000km. Lastly, customers wanting to enhance the warranty coverage to six years or 1,60,000km can opt for the Solitaire package.

    All these programmes can be availed through any of Maruti's service centres in India. Notably, the extended warranty now covers 11 high-value parts which were earlier limited to the duration of the standard warranty. This not only shows the carmaker's trust in its engineering and product quality, but also its commitment to add exceptional value to its services.

