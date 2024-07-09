Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urbano Edition prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

Offered in two variants

Essentially an accessorised version of the standard Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has started promoting sales of its line-up by introducing accessorised versions. Recently, the automaker launched the Dream Series edition of its entry-level hatchbacks, preceded by the Velocity Edition of the Fronx. And now, the Brezza also joins the list with its Urbano Edition at a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urbano Edition can be had in two variants – LXi and VXi, across automatic and manual versions. The Brezza Urbano Edition based on the LXi variant gets upgrades such as a reverse camera, touchscreen infotainment system with speakers, fog lamps with garnish, front and rear skid plates, front grille chrome garnish, side moulding, and a wheel arch kit.

Meanwhile, the VXi Urbano Edition comes equipped with a reverse parking camera, fog lamp, dashboard garnish, side moulding, wheel arch kit, metal sill guard, number plate frame, and a 3D floor mat. As for the cost, the accessory pack for the LXi and the VXi costs Rs. 42,000 and Rs. 18,500, respectively.

Mechanically, no changes have been made to the powertrain options. The Urbano Edition continues with the same engine and gearbox options as the standard variants.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urbano Edition: