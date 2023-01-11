Maruti Suzuki showcases Matte edition Grand Vitara at Auto Expo 2023

­- Showcased alongside the Matte Edition of Brezza

- No mechanical or cosmetic changes

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has showcased the Matte Edition of the Grand Vitara and Brezza at the Auto Expo 2023. Recently, the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary by announcing the Black Edition of its Nexa range. The Grand Vitara S-CNG was the latest addition to the fleet by the manufacturer.

Apart from the colour, there are no mechanical or cosmetic changes to the vehicle. Currently, the Grand Vitara is available in nine colour options, including Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, Arctic White with black roof, Splendid Silver with black roof, and Opulent Red with black roof.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with three powertrain options, including the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system, a 1.5-litre TNGA petrol motor with a strong-hybrid system, and a 1.5-litre S-CNG variant. The pure gasoline mill generates 103bhp and 136Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. An AWD system is offered only with the manual variants.

Meanwhile, the strong-hybrid version, also known as the Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, produces 91bhp and 122Nm via the ICE unit and 114bhp and 141Nm, mated exclusively to an e-CVT unit. The recently launched Grand Vitara S-CNG develops 87bhp, 121.5Nm of torque and a five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer.