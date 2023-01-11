Maruti Suzuki unveils eVX electric concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2023

- It is a mid-sized electric SUV measuring 4.3 metres in length

Maruti Suzuki revealed its all-electric SUV concept today, the eVX at the Auto Expo 2023. It is a mid-sized electric SUV based on a ground-up all-new electric platform which is said to underpin the upcoming range of EVs from the Indian carmaker. The eVX measures around 4.3 metres and packs a 60kWh battery pack with an estimated driving range of 550km on a full charge.

In terms of design, the electric SUV gets an upright posture with a horizontal hood, flared wheel arches, and sporty yet aerodynamically designed wheels making it muscular to look at. Then, the front of the concept is equipped with a blanked-off grille design flanked by split LED headlight units. The front bumper is complemented by strong creases and LED fog lamps are housed in it with a silver skid plate below.

At the rear, the EV gets a coupe-like slopping roof line with a roof-mounted spoiler and a steep rear windshield. That said, it also gets an LED light bar running across the width of the SUV that houses split LED tail lights at each end. The rear bumper is chunkier in size with a silver skid plate, thus adding up to the sportier design language.

The eVX electric compact SUV is 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height, it also gets a generous amount of ground clearance. Further, the eVX is designed to deliver high levels of aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the drag coefficient.

Not many technical details are out yet, but as aforementioned, it is confirmed that the eVX will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range on a full charge.

Even though still a concept, being the first global strategic EV for the brand, the eVX will hold major significance for Maruti Suzuki as they foray into the EV segment in the Indian market.