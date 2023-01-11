CarWale

    MG Hector facelift: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Motor India is all set to announce the prices of the new Hector at the Auto Expo 2023 on 11 January. The updated SUV, which was unveiled earlier this week, will be offered with two powertrains across six variants.

    Powering the facelifted Hector will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit that generates 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 169bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated only to a six-speed manual unit.

    Colour options for the updated MG Hector include Candy White with a Starry Black roof, Candy White, Havana Grey, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and a new Dune Brown paintjob. Customers will be able to choose from six variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The following are the variant-wise features of the 2023 MG Hector.

    New Hector Style

    Rear parking sensors

    Dual airbags

    ESP, TCS, HHC, ABS, EBD, BA

    All four disc brakes

    Front and rear defogger

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    High-speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Halogen projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    17-inch steel wheels with covers

    Silver side body cladding

    Roof rails

    Rear spoiler

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Leather door armrest and dashboard insert

    Four-speaker music system

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Recline function for second-row seats

    AC vents for the second-row

    New Hector Shine

    Reverse parking camera

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Cornering fog lights

    LED projector headlamps

    Full LED tail lights

    Front halogen fog lights

    LED rear fog lights

    17-inch alloy wheels

    New diamond-mesh grille

    Shark-fin antenna

    10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Six-speaker music system

    Steering-mounted controls

    Engine start-stop button

    Telescopic adjustable steering

    Cruise control

    Electronic parking brake (CVT only)

    Drive modes (CVT only)

    New Hector Smart

    Floating turn indicators

    18-inch machined alloy wheels

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Sub-woofer and amplifier

    Eight-speaker music system

    OTA updates

    Panoramic sunroof

    New Hector Smart Pro

    Front parking sensors

    TPMS

    Front LED fog lights

    Chrome side body cladding

    Oak White and black interior theme

    Fully digital instrument console

    Leather seat upholstery

    14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Six-way power adjustable driver seat

    Wireless charger

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Electrically-foldable ORVMs

    New Hector Sharp Pro

    360-degree camera

    Eight-colour ambient lighting with voice commands

    Infinity-sourced music system

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered tailgate

    Four-way power adjustable co-driver seat

    Air purifier

    Automatic climate control

    Brushed metal inserts (CVT only)

    New Hector Savvy Pro

    ADAS

    Automatic cruise control

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
