MG Hector facelift: Variants explained

MG Motor India is all set to announce the prices of the new Hector at the Auto Expo 2023 on 11 January. The updated SUV, which was unveiled earlier this week, will be offered with two powertrains across six variants.
Powering the facelifted Hector will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit that generates 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 169bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated only to a six-speed manual unit.
Colour options for the updated MG Hector include Candy White with a Starry Black roof, Candy White, Havana Grey, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and a new Dune Brown paintjob. Customers will be able to choose from six variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The following are the variant-wise features of the 2023 MG Hector.
New Hector Style
Rear parking sensors
Dual airbags
ESP, TCS, HHC, ABS, EBD, BA
All four disc brakes
Front and rear defogger
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
High-speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
Halogen projector headlamps
LED DRLs
17-inch steel wheels with covers
Silver side body cladding
Roof rails
Rear spoiler
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Fabric seat upholstery
Leather door armrest and dashboard insert
Four-speaker music system
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Tilt-adjustable steering
Recline function for second-row seats
AC vents for the second-row
New Hector Shine
Reverse parking camera
Follow-me-home headlamps
Cornering fog lights
LED projector headlamps
Full LED tail lights
Front halogen fog lights
LED rear fog lights
17-inch alloy wheels
New diamond-mesh grille
Shark-fin antenna
10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Six-speaker music system
Steering-mounted controls
Engine start-stop button
Telescopic adjustable steering
Cruise control
Electronic parking brake (CVT only)
Drive modes (CVT only)
New Hector Smart
Floating turn indicators
18-inch machined alloy wheels
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sub-woofer and amplifier
Eight-speaker music system
OTA updates
Panoramic sunroof
New Hector Smart Pro
Front parking sensors
TPMS
Front LED fog lights
Chrome side body cladding
Oak White and black interior theme
Fully digital instrument console
Leather seat upholstery
14-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Six-way power adjustable driver seat
Wireless charger
Auto-dimming IRVM
Electrically-foldable ORVMs
New Hector Sharp Pro
360-degree camera
Eight-colour ambient lighting with voice commands
Infinity-sourced music system
Ventilated front seats
Powered tailgate
Four-way power adjustable co-driver seat
Air purifier
Automatic climate control
Brushed metal inserts (CVT only)
New Hector Savvy Pro
ADAS
Automatic cruise control