MG Hector facelift: Variants explained

MG Motor India is all set to announce the prices of the new Hector at the Auto Expo 2023 on 11 January. The updated SUV, which was unveiled earlier this week, will be offered with two powertrains across six variants.

Powering the facelifted Hector will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit that generates 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 169bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated only to a six-speed manual unit.

Colour options for the updated MG Hector include Candy White with a Starry Black roof, Candy White, Havana Grey, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and a new Dune Brown paintjob. Customers will be able to choose from six variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The following are the variant-wise features of the 2023 MG Hector.

New Hector Style

Rear parking sensors

Dual airbags

ESP, TCS, HHC, ABS, EBD, BA

All four disc brakes

Front and rear defogger

Speed-sensing auto door lock function

High-speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

Halogen projector headlamps

LED DRLs

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Silver side body cladding

Roof rails

Rear spoiler

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Fabric seat upholstery

Leather door armrest and dashboard insert

Four-speaker music system

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tilt-adjustable steering

Recline function for second-row seats

AC vents for the second-row

New Hector Shine

Reverse parking camera

Follow-me-home headlamps

Cornering fog lights

LED projector headlamps

Full LED tail lights

Front halogen fog lights

LED rear fog lights

17-inch alloy wheels

New diamond-mesh grille

Shark-fin antenna

10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-speaker music system

Steering-mounted controls

Engine start-stop button

Telescopic adjustable steering

Cruise control

Electronic parking brake (CVT only)

Drive modes (CVT only)

New Hector Smart

Floating turn indicators

18-inch machined alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Sub-woofer and amplifier

Eight-speaker music system

OTA updates

Panoramic sunroof

New Hector Smart Pro

Front parking sensors

TPMS

Front LED fog lights

Chrome side body cladding

Oak White and black interior theme

Fully digital instrument console

Leather seat upholstery

14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-way power adjustable driver seat

Wireless charger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

New Hector Sharp Pro

360-degree camera

Eight-colour ambient lighting with voice commands

Infinity-sourced music system

Ventilated front seats

Powered tailgate

Four-way power adjustable co-driver seat

Air purifier

Automatic climate control

Brushed metal inserts (CVT only)

New Hector Savvy Pro

ADAS

Automatic cruise control