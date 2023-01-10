2023 MG Hector arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

- Prices of the updated Hector range will be announced at the Auto Expo 2023

- Will be available in six variants

Earlier this week, Morris Garages revealed the facelifted Hector for the Indian market. Now, ahead of the price reveal that is scheduled to take place on 11 January at the 2023 Auto Expo, the updated model has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country.

Seen here in the images is the MG Hector facelift finished in a shade of Candy White. The model will be offered in a total of seven colours, including one dual-tone colour as well as one new paintjob. The refreshed SUV will be offered in six variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

Under the hood, the 2023 MG Hector will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 141bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine developing 169bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit.

Feature highlights of the new Hector facelift from MG will include a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, split headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a 14-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a tweaked dashboard, ambient lighting with voice control function, and a fully digital instrument cluster.