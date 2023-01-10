CarWale

    Top 3 Kia cars sold in India in December 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 3 Kia cars sold in India in December 2022

    - The Seltos continues to lead the company’s sales

    - Emerged as the fifth bestselling brand in the country

    Kia India retained the fifth bestselling rank in the country in December 2022. The company witnessed a growth of massive growth of 94.7 per cent with 15,184 unit sales in December 2022 compared to 7,797 unit sales in the previous year. 

    Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Kia models in India in December 2022. 

    Kia Seltos

    The Kia Seltos continues to be the bestselling model for the company in India. The SUV registered a growth of 49 per cent with 5,995 unit sales last month as against 4,012 unit sales in December 2021. The South Korean automaker recently showcased the Seltos facelift at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

    Kia Sonet

    The Sonet retained the second rank in December 2022. The Sonet missed the top rank by just 223 units! The company sold 5,772 units last month as against 3,578 unit sales in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 49 per cent. The company recently launched the Sonet X-Line variant in the country, thereby providing more options to customers.

    Kia Carens

    The Carens emerged as the third bestselling model for the company in December 2022. The company sold 3,195 units of the Carens last month. The vehicle was introduced in February 2022 and competes against the likes of the XL6 and the Ertiga in India.

