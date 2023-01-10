Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open - All you need to know

- Will offer over 30 safety features

- Bookings open against a token amount of Rs 11,000

Hyundai India commenced bookings for the 2023 Grand i10 Nios. Interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of 11,000. The updated model will be available in six monotones and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour option includes Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (new exclusive), Teal Blue, and Fiery Red. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour options include Spark Green (new) with a black roof and Polar White with a black roof.

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the upcoming Grand i10 Nios –

Exterior

The facia is highlighted by a black radiator grille, LED DRLs integrated on the body-coloured front bumper, and projector headlamps. The vehicle gets a sweptback design which is complemented by a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna. The rear section is highlighted by new LED taillights.

In terms of dimensions, the updated Grand i10 Nios measures 3,815mm in length, 1,680mm in width, and 1,520mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,450mm.

Interior

To distinguish it from the current model, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios will get grey upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additionally, the hatchback offers new footwell lighting and Nios embossing, along with a metal finish on the inside door handles.

Features

The feature list in the new Grand i10 Nios includes cruise control, Type-C fast USB charger, a wireless phone charger, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and smartphone navigation. Further, the new Grand i10 Nios also offers fully automatic temperature control, rear AC vents, and Smartkey with a push-button start/stop system.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new model offers first-in-segment safety features such as side airbags, curtain airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Moreover, the new safety feature list includes Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), automatic headlamps, and ISOFIX.

The standard safety feature list includes front airbags, side airbags, ABS, EBD, central locking, reverse parking sensor, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, emergency stop signal, and keyless entry.

Engine

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine which is available in both petrol and CNG options. The petrol version generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. In the CNG mode, this engine produces 68bhp at 6,000rpm and 95.2Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The hatchback gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard, while the AMT option is limited to the petrol guise.