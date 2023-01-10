CarWale

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,587 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open - All you need to know

    - Will offer over 30 safety features

    - Bookings open against a token amount of Rs 11,000 

    Hyundai India commenced bookings for the 2023 Grand i10 Nios. Interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of 11,000. The updated model will be available in six monotones and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour option includes Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (new exclusive), Teal Blue, and Fiery Red. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour options include Spark Green (new) with a black roof and Polar White with a black roof. 

    Read below to learn more about what’s new in the upcoming Grand i10 Nios – 

    Exterior

    The facia is highlighted by a black radiator grille, LED DRLs integrated on the body-coloured front bumper, and projector headlamps. The vehicle gets a sweptback design which is complemented by a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna. The rear section is highlighted by new LED taillights. 

    In terms of dimensions, the updated Grand i10 Nios measures 3,815mm in length, 1,680mm in width, and 1,520mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,450mm.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Rear View

    Interior

    To distinguish it from the current model, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios will get grey upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additionally, the hatchback offers new footwell lighting and Nios embossing, along with a metal finish on the inside door handles.

    Features

    The feature list in the new Grand i10 Nios includes cruise control, Type-C fast USB charger, a wireless phone charger, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and smartphone navigation. Further, the new Grand i10 Nios also offers fully automatic temperature control, rear AC vents, and Smartkey with a push-button start/stop system. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Front Row Seats

    Safety

    In terms of safety, the new model offers first-in-segment safety features such as side airbags, curtain airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Moreover, the new safety feature list includes Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), automatic headlamps, and ISOFIX. 

    The standard safety feature list includes front airbags, side airbags, ABS, EBD, central locking, reverse parking sensor, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, emergency stop signal, and keyless entry. 

    Engine

    The 2023 Grand i10 Nios will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine which is available in both petrol and CNG options. The petrol version generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. In the CNG mode, this engine produces 68bhp at 6,000rpm and 95.2Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The hatchback gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard, while the AMT option is limited to the petrol guise.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift
    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top 3 Kia cars sold in India in December 2022
     Next 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched tomorrow at the Auto Expo 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7836 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7181 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7836 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7181 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open - All you need to know