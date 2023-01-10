CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched tomorrow at the Auto Expo 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    819 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched tomorrow at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Will be offered with two complimentary home chargers 

    - Gets eight years battery warranty 

    The Ioniq 5 was unveiled by Hyundai on 20 December 2022. The bookings for the same commenced the very next day for a token amount of Rs 1,00,000. It will now be officially launched tomorrow at the Auto Expo 2023. It is only offered in a single, fully loaded variant. 

    At the heart of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWh battery pack that feeds the motor and develops a power output of 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. The crossover gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger. 

    Feature-wise, the crossover comes loaded with two 12.3-inch screens – one unit each for the instrument cluster and other for the infotainment system, LED lights, flush-fitting door handles, 20-inch alloy wheels, Active Air Flaps (AAF), and ventilated front seats. It also gets Level 2 ADAS, V2L technology, and BlueLink technology.

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in three exterior paint schemes including Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, and Optic White. 

     Previous 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open - All you need to know
     Next 
    MG Hector facelift to be launched tomorrow at the Auto Expo 2023

