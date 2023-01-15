CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,693 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Top feature highlights

    - Will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants 

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter transmission options

    Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Maruti Suzuki Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. The popular off-roader will be available in two variants Zeta and Alpha. Interested customers can book with a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the variant-wise prices will be known in the days to come. The vehicle will be available in five monotones and two dual-tone colour options. 

    In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,590mm and it offers a ground clearance of 210mm. 

    Read below to learn more about the top new feature highlights. 

    - Gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a clamshell bonnet for a wide-angle view

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Infotainment System

    - Angled bumper edges offer increased clearance at the wheels

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Bumper

    - Practical drip rail helps in keeping the head dry when entering and exiting the vehicle, and also the flexibility of installing roof carriers

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Car Roof

    - LED headlamps with washer 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Headlight

    - Alloy wheels in a gun-metal finish

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Wheel

    - Five-slot chrome-plated grille 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Grille

    - Hill Hold Assist

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View

    - Hill Descent Control 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View

    - Offers six airbags 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Driver Side Airbag

    - It gets AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Top feature highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6031 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17165 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th JAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th DEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6031 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17165 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Top feature highlights