Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Top feature highlights

- Will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants

- Powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter transmission options

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Maruti Suzuki Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. The popular off-roader will be available in two variants Zeta and Alpha. Interested customers can book with a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the variant-wise prices will be known in the days to come. The vehicle will be available in five monotones and two dual-tone colour options.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,590mm and it offers a ground clearance of 210mm.

Read below to learn more about the top new feature highlights.

- Gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a clamshell bonnet for a wide-angle view

- Angled bumper edges offer increased clearance at the wheels

- Practical drip rail helps in keeping the head dry when entering and exiting the vehicle, and also the flexibility of installing roof carriers

- LED headlamps with washer

- Alloy wheels in a gun-metal finish

- Five-slot chrome-plated grille

- Hill Hold Assist

- Hill Descent Control

- Offers six airbags

- It gets AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox